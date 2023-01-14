Chamber at Superior Detailing

Pictured l-r: Kay Vinje, Denise Orthman, Dawn Mathias, Jessica Galt, Tracey Compson, Superior Detailing Shop owner, Brett Stearns, Lori Jury, Deb Kohler, Crystal Nehlich, Tyler Van Bruggen.

Valley City Chamber Ambassadors made a visit to welcome new business, Superior Detailing Shop, to Valley City, January 11th morning.

Owner, Brett Stearns, invited the ambassadors in and shared a little about his business. He began by sharing that the idea for Superior Detailing was born during a discussion with his family as to what business was needed in our community. Car detailing came into the conversation and Brett, having an interest in detailing, was inspired by the idea. It then became a reality.

