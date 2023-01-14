Valley City Chamber Ambassadors made a visit to welcome new business, Superior Detailing Shop, to Valley City, January 11th morning.
Owner, Brett Stearns, invited the ambassadors in and shared a little about his business. He began by sharing that the idea for Superior Detailing was born during a discussion with his family as to what business was needed in our community. Car detailing came into the conversation and Brett, having an interest in detailing, was inspired by the idea. It then became a reality.
Stearns shares that Superior Detailing Shop offers several packages for detailing, beginning at a basic package, to complete, to Diamond and the highest level, the Diamond Elite package.
He says he also specializes in pet hair removal, decal removal, degreasing and power washing of your engine.
Superior Detailing Shop is located at 1015 Main Street East in Valley City (in the former Prosby building). Brett Stearns can be reached by calling 701-760-5479 or via email at superiodetaling@bektel.com for pricing and quote information.