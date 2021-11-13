The Valley City Chamber Ambassadors stopped in to the North Dakota Winter Show to welcome manager Brandee Moore.
Moore, an Arkansas native, has been in North Dakota for four years now, and she brings a lot of experience with the rural way of life that all NDWS Event Center activities celebrate.
The Ambassadors next stop was i3G Media to welcome manager Erin Tombarge.
Erin has been with the i3G Media for 12 years total, recently stepping into her new role as general manager.
Read the full story in your Nov. 12-14, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.