The Valley City Parks and Rec will be planting a number of trees in City Park to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m. in City Park. The community is invited to attend.
One tree, an Autumn Splendor Buckeye, was donated by Jeff Moe, to remember his uncle, a long time Valley Citian, Lloyd Miller. Lloyd was very active member of the town, being involved in numerous organizations and on the Valley City Public School Board for 12 years.
