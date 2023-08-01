Valley City’s first ever chartered Cal Ripken 11U baseball competed at the 2023 Class AA North Dakota State Baseball Tournament which was held at the Hughes Complex, Wayne Beyers Field at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Valley City was in pool play…
Game 1: Fargo 61 Reds 2, Valley City 1
Fargo 61 Reds scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning. One run scored on a wild pitch and Carson Bernady singled to center, scoring Abe Emineth for a 2-0 Reds lead.
Garet Goven and Gavin Wiebe combined to shut Fargo down the rest of the way. The Reds managed only three hits on the last five innings.
Valley City would get to within one with a run in the bottom of the third. Wiebe singled to lead off the inning, after a stolen base and a ground out. He would score on a wild pitch to make it 2-1 Fargo.
Valley City would have its chances. They loaded the bases with two in the fourth, but Wiebe line out to short to end the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Valley City would get runners to second and third with one out, but could not get the runners home. Wiebe flew out to deep left field to end the game.
Goven went five innings, he allowed six hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struckout two. Wiebe hit a batter in his one inning of shutout relief.
Wiebe was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Beck Dietrich, Goven, Riley Roelfsema and Kallen Hansen were all 1 for 3 for Valley City.
Game 2: Valley City 6, Grand Forks 4
Valley City scored four runs in the third inning to break open a one run game on the way to the 6-4 over the Royals.
Valley City took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Riley Roelfsema led off the inning with a single. He stole second then went to third on a wild pitch. With one, Lincoln Berg grounded sharply to first, the ball bounced off the first baseman’s shin, and over to the second baseman who threw back to first for the out. On the play Roelfsema scored to make it 1-0 Valley City.
Valley City would score all four runs in the third with two out. Kayson Ziemba led off the inning with a walk. He would steal second. With two out and Ziemba still at second, Beck Dietrich singled, scoring Ziemba to make it 2-0. Dietrich would get to second on the throw. Garet Goven singled to put runners at first and third. Goven would steal second, when the throw got away at second, Dietrich came in to score to make it 3-0. Roelfsema walked then he and Goven pulled off a double steal of third and second respectively. Kallen Hansen singled, scoring both runners to make it 5-0 Valley City.
Grand Forks got a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI ground out by Hayden Hepperle to make it 5-1.
Valley City got that run back in the bottom of the inning when Gavin Wiebe singled, stole second, went to third on a ground out then scored on Goven’s ground out to make it 6-1.
Grand Forks made things interesting in the top of the sixth on an RBI ground out, a single and an error. But Gray Kasowski retired Seth Mburu to end the game and preserve the win.
Gavin Wiebe was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Riley Roelfsema was 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Kallen Hansen was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI. Brody Kalbrener was 1 for 2. Beck Dietrich and Garet Goven were 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
On the mound, Wiebe got the win, he went 5 1/3 innings allowing two hits and three runs. He walked two and struckout three.
Game 3: Valley City 13, Bismarck 0
Valley City scored six runs in the first inning and Kallen Hansen held Bismarck to one hit as Valley City moved into bracket play with a convincing win in the final game of pool play.
In the first inning, with one out and runners on second and third, Garet Goven grounded out, scoring Gavin Wiebe to make it 1-0 Valley City. Riley Roelfsema singled, scoring Beck Dietrich to make it 2-0 Valley City. Roelfsema stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, Kallen Hansen reached on an error, Roelfsema scored for a 3-0 Valley City lead. Walks to Lincoln Berg and Brody Kalbrener loaded the bases. Kayson Ziemba walked, scoring Hansen. Gray Kasowski walked, scoring Berg and Wiebe walked, scoring courtesy runner Camden Larson to make it 6-0 Valley City.
Valley City would add two runs in the second. Goven walked and Roelfsema singled to start the inning. With one out and runners at second and third, Goven scored on a wild pitch. Berg grounded out to short, scoring Roelfsema to make it 8-0.
Valley City would plate five more in the third. Kasowski walked and Wiebe singled. Wiebe stole second to put runners at second and third with no one out. Dietrich singled, scoring Kasowski. Wiebe scored on an error. Roelfsema singled, scoring Dietrich. Goven scored on Hansen’s sacrifice fly. Berg grounded out to short, scoring Roelfsema for a 13-0 lead.
Hansen retired Bismarck 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth to end the game due to the run rule.
Riley Roelfsema was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Gavin Wiebe was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and an RBI. Beck Dietrich was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Brody Kalbrener and Kayson Ziemba were both 1 for 2. All nine starters reached base. Eight starters had at least one RBI. Seven starters scored at least one run in a total team win.
Hansen allowed one hit in four innings. He walked three and struckout three.
Semifinals: Valley City 7. Jamestown 1
Valley City moved into the championship game with a 7-1 win over Jamestown in the semifinals.
In the top of the first, Valley City scored one run. With one out, Gavin Wiebe reached on a bunt single. He would steal second and move to third on a wild pitch. Beck Dietrich grounded out to second, scoring Wiebe for a 1-0 Valley City lead.
Valley City added three runs in the top of the second. With two out and Kallen Hansen at second, Brody Kalbrener doubled down the left field line, scoring Hansen. With runners at second and third, Gray Kasowski doubled down the left field line, scoring courtesy runner Camden Larson and Kayson Ziemba to make it 4-0.
Valley City would take on two more runs in the third. Garet Goven scored on an error. Lincoln Berg singled, scoring Riley Roelfsema to make it 6-0.
Jamestown got a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Peter Newman walked, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third, then scored on a wild pitch.
Valley City would get an RBI single from Hansen, scoring Goven who walked, in the top of the fifth for the final tally.
That was more than enough for Goven. The righthander went 5 1/3 innings, he allowed one hit and one run. He walked five and struckout seven before coming out due to the pitch count rule. Gray Kasowski retired both batters ge faced to preserve the win.
Kasowski led the offense going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Beck Dietrich, Lincoln Berg and Brody Kalbrener were all 1 for 3 with an RBI. Riley Roelfsema was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Gavin Wiebe was 1 for 4 with a run scored.
Championship: Valley City 8, Dickinson 2
In the title game, Valley City used a big fourth inning to down the Mustangs.
Valley City plated two runs in the top of the first inning. With one out and Gray Kasowski at second, Beck Dietrich doubled to right, scoring Kasowski with the first run of the game. Dietrich would come around to score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Valley City would break the game open with six runs in the top of the fourth inning.With the bases loaded and one out, Gavin Wiebe singled, scoring courtesy runner Camden Larson. With the bases still loaded, Dietrich walked, scoring Kayson Ziemba. Garet Goven doubled to right, scoring Kasowski and Wiebe. Riley Roelfsema singled, scoring Dietrich and Goven to make it 8-0 Valley City.
Dickinson finally broke through to little to late with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and runners at second and third, Emrik Hanneman singled to center, scoring Connor Roars and Landon Keator.
That was all the Mustangs could do against Wiebe. The righthander allowed seven hits and two earned runs in six innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Gray Kasowski led the ten hit attack by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Beck Dietrich was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Garet Goven was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBI. Kayson Ziemba was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Gavin Wiebe was 1 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. And Riley Roelfsema was 1 for 4 with two RBI.
Valley City ends the season 23-11.
Congratulations to the players, coaches and fans on season to remember! As you players chanted throughout the tournament, You were fired up and WE DID HEAR YOU!
