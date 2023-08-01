Cal Ripken 11U Champion
Photo by Sarah Hansen

Valley City’s first ever chartered Cal Ripken 11U baseball competed at the 2023 Class AA North Dakota State Baseball Tournament which was held at the Hughes Complex, Wayne Beyers Field at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Valley City was in pool play…

Game 1: Fargo 61 Reds 2, Valley City 1

Recommended for you