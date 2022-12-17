Shop Local

The majority of Valley City businesses are back on their normal schedules and open regular hours. Be sure to stop in, our businesses are ready for the bustle and excitement of Christmas shoppers. So come shop local and enjoy the charm and unique opportunities and products you will find right here at home.

The VCPW crew has been working non-stop to clear the roads. Join us in thanking them for taking care of the city, businesses and residents before they go home to take care of their own property and families.

Recommended for you