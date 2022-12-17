The majority of Valley City businesses are back on their normal schedules and open regular hours. Be sure to stop in, our businesses are ready for the bustle and excitement of Christmas shoppers. So come shop local and enjoy the charm and unique opportunities and products you will find right here at home.
The VCPW crew has been working non-stop to clear the roads. Join us in thanking them for taking care of the city, businesses and residents before they go home to take care of their own property and families.
There are a few cancellations and please call ahead to check hours of operation, as there may be a few still digging out, before you venture out.
- Valley City Eagles Club will be hosting free pictures with Santa today, December 17th, 12-2 p.m., at the club. Then off to the Valley Twin Cinema for a free movie event starting at 2 p.m. Watch the movie Elf or Avatar - the Way of the Water for free. All are invites and welcomed to join them for a day of Christmas fun.
- ND Dist 24 Republicans Annual Winter Gun Raffle and Pictures with Santa have been postponed to December 22nd in Enderlin.
- Heritage Family Insurance invites families to enjoy a free movie event, with a showing of the movie Elf, at the Valley Cinema, Sunday, December 18, 4 p.m., on them. Enjoy a great movie, free soda and popcorn vouchers and a chance to win special prize with Trent and Toni. Share in the Christmas spirit and enjoy the fun!
- The Valley City State University basketball teams are in Hilo, Hawaii, this week as they prepare to play a pair of games at the Big Island Classic hosted by University of Hawaii – Hilo. Both VCSU's men's and women's teams are playing in the tournament. They arrived in Hawaii on Thursday afternoon. VCSU's men will play games Saturday and Sunday while the Viking women will play Sunday and Monday. Live video and live stats will be available for all VCSU games. The video is pay-per-view at $10/game. Saturday – 8:30 p.m.: VCSU Men vs. Central Methodist | VIDEO | STATS; Sunday – TBA: VCSU Men vs. TBA | VIDEO | STATS; Sunday – 12 p.m.: VCSU Women vs. William Carey | VIDEO | STATS; Monday – 1 p.m.: VCSU Women vs. Morningside College | VIDEO | STATS.
- Congratulations to the NDSU Bison as they are Frisco bound for the FCS National Championship. Final score 35 to 32. Go Bison!
- VC Holiday Wrestling Tournament has been postponed from December 17th to December 23rd.
- VC Dance meet scheduled for Dec. 17th in Bismarck has been cancelled.