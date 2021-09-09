The folks at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library encourage local residents to join a free special event presented by The Humanities of North Dakota. Entitled One Book One North Dakota: Sense Of Place, the event on September 12th at 3 p.m. will bring together three beloved North Dakota writers: Pulitzer-Prize winning author Louise Erdrich, author/poet Debra Marquart, and poet Mark Vinz. Erdrich, Marquart and Vinz will join in conversation about connection, friendship, writing and more during this virtual event.
To register, visit humanitiesnd.org/events
