Duck Stamp Contest Winners Honored

The North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp honors ceremony in Bismarck are l-r: Valley City High School art teacher Stephani Krueger and art students Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, Claire Powell, Hailey Grenz, Kiyah Hayes and Alivia Even. Not pictured Ayden McPartland, Best of Show 2023 Winner from VCHS. Photo by Tina Olson/Times-Record

The Jr. Duck Stamp program celebrated 30 years in North Dakota with an honorary ceremony May 6th. 

The Jr. Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program began nationally in 1990 with eight states participating, North Dakota joined in 1993. The program has grown to include participants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories with over 15,000 participants nationwide. 2023 received 763 entries from more than 30 schools, homes and clubs. North Dakota has led the country in student participation for several years throughout the life of the contest. On May 6, an awards ceremony was held at the Heritage Center in Bismarck to honor the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of the 30th annual North Dakota Jr. Duck Stamp Contest. The winners were invited to the Heritage Center and also treated to the option of spending a complimentary night in Bismarck.

