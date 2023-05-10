The Jr. Duck Stamp program celebrated 30 years in North Dakota with an honorary ceremony May 6th.
The Jr. Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program began nationally in 1990 with eight states participating, North Dakota joined in 1993. The program has grown to include participants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories with over 15,000 participants nationwide. 2023 received 763 entries from more than 30 schools, homes and clubs. North Dakota has led the country in student participation for several years throughout the life of the contest. On May 6, an awards ceremony was held at the Heritage Center in Bismarck to honor the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of the 30th annual North Dakota Jr. Duck Stamp Contest. The winners were invited to the Heritage Center and also treated to the option of spending a complimentary night in Bismarck.
Past Valley City students who have won the Best of Show category are: 2004-Chelsey Klinger, 2007-Megan Gilbertson, 2008-Ashley Berg, 2013-Destiny Winkler, 2016-Cassidy Fulton, 2022-Emily Klein.
Bringing home the win for 2023, and carrying on the tradition, we congratulate Ayden McPartland winning Best of Show and Claire Powell, Runner-Up Best of Show.
First, second and third place Valley City students winners, in the four age group categories, are as follows:
1st Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Hailey Grenz – Valley City
Emilee Olson-Gronneberg – Valley City
2nd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Kiyah Hayes – Valley City
2nd Place - Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Emmalee Jones – Valley City
3rd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Alivia Even – Valley City
Kendra Green - Valley City
Honorable Mention Winners
Layni Bakalar – Valley City
Kadie Kocka – Valley City
Jaxon Deitz – Valley City
Jasmine Boos – Valley City
Gabriel Herzog – Valley City
Tessa Kinney – Valley City
Aubrey Langemo – Valley City
Kaylie Nguyen – Valley City
Isabelle Pickar – Valley City
Charlize Trullinger – Valley City
Kyle Ziniel – Valley City
Congratulations to all the students who shared their artistic talents and creativity for all to enjoy.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are
Both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service.
The Valley City Public Schools have been blessed with numerous students with amazing artistic talent, all under the direction of phenomenal art teachers. Please join the students, their teachers, families and friends at the Valley City Public Schools, k-12th grade, Art Show on May 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
