8thAvenueExpansion

The Valley City Commission Tuesday unanimously approved an application for a tax incentive for a development company to provide a new apartment complex in Valley City, one of several housing projects in the works as the city and private developers look to serve the ever-growing need for workers – and places to house them.

“We’ve needed (more housing) for a long time,” Jennifer Feist, head of the Valley City Barnes County Development Corporation, told the Times-Record. Feist, along with George Gaukler and his company, H&G Holdings, have been working behind the scenes on several development opportunities – one in the northwest part of town and another being considered on 8th Avenue SE.

