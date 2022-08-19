The Valley City Commission Tuesday unanimously approved an application for a tax incentive for a development company to provide a new apartment complex in Valley City, one of several housing projects in the works as the city and private developers look to serve the ever-growing need for workers – and places to house them.
“We’ve needed (more housing) for a long time,” Jennifer Feist, head of the Valley City Barnes County Development Corporation, told the Times-Record. Feist, along with George Gaukler and his company, H&G Holdings, have been working behind the scenes on several development opportunities – one in the northwest part of town and another being considered on 8th Avenue SE.
Both plans were presented to the commission, the 8th Avenue expansion seeing its first public exposure, though no action was taken on it. Both projects approach financing from different directions, with the Hyland Park Apartments in the NW seeking a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) incentive while the 8th Avenue expansion would finance itself through Tax Increment Financing which, in simple terms, uses projected tax income/revenue as a basis for a loan from the city to the developers to facilitate construction.
“We will use real estate taxes to pay for that,” Gaukler said at the commission meeting. “It is my full understanding we are financially responsible for those payments.”
