When you are a kid growing up, you hear stories about your families heritage. You learn about the country your grandparents or great-grandparents were born and raised, but very few kids get a chance to visit those countries and learn about that country’s culture first hand. That is exactly what one Valley City eighth grader is going to get to do in March.
Kylie Van Bruggen, and father Tyler will be heading to Europe to take an educational European river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands.
Van Bruggen was selected, along with 59 other eighth grade students from around the United States. The contest was sponsored by AAA - The Auto Club Group and was open to only eighth graders in the 14 states that AAA- The Auto Group serves.
Van Bruggen was surprised she was selected. “I almost didn’t believe it,” she said. “Because I knew there were so many people in the competition and everything and it was really weird. I just got the email, and I told my mom I got it. And she said ‘we have to tell your dad because he is probably the one going.’ So kinda crazy.”
So how did they decide which parent was going to be the lucky one to go with Kylie. “We both definitely wanted to and had interest in it,” Tyler Van Bruggen, Kylie’s dad said. “I think the final deciding factor was that she has been there before, and I haven’t. It’s a chance for me to get to go and see that area,” Tyler continued. “With the Van Bruggen last name, the Netherlands is kind of the home country we’ll call it. It will be fun to go and see it. My dad’s dad came over in 1906 from the Netherlands. So yeah my dad is 100 percent Dutch. Its been on my bucket list so now I can cross that off.”
The students entered the contest by answering three essay questions and submitting a selfie showing their passion for travel. One of the essay questions was fitting for someone from Valley City. “How rivers effect your community,” Kylie said. “I mostly talked about floods and I was born during a flood. I think that boosted a lot on their choice.” Kylie was born during the flood of 2009 in April. The other two questions on the essay were why would you like to go and what you’re hoping to do. So why enter the contest? Van Bruggen answered, “I kinda just want to travel. It would be really cool and it was a school thing with the email they sent out. And of course, the Netherlands and Belgium are amazing with chocolate, french fries and waffles, and yes family.” The selfie had a clever message in it. “I took a picture of me holding a European travel book and a big map behind me,” Van Bruggen said. “And a quote that said ‘Wooden Shoe please send me to Europe’” As a fan of puns and play on words, this reporter loved that.
The Van Bruggens will join up with the other 59 winners in Amsterdam, then sail together on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands.
Once they get there, they group will follow a custom itinerary with ports of calls and shore excursions on learning about local history, art, science, nature and food. “I’m excited to go to the Anne Frank Annex that we get to go to pretty early in the trip,” Van Bruggen said. “We get to go to some schools and see what it is like and go to Brussels. So I’m really excited for that type of thing.” The students will also get a chance to ride bicycles near the world famous Holland windmills.
Van Bruggen could return from this trip with a large number of new friends, both national and international. She will bring back a wealth of knowledge about the land her great-grandfather came from and maybe, just maybe, a pair of wooden shoes.
AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance, and money for passports. This is the second time AAA – The Auto Club Group has hosted this contest.
“We were amazed by the passionate responses from the many students who expressed their interest in going on this trip,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The winners chosen are different in many ways, but each shares a similar enthusiasm for travel.
“Soon these students will immerse themselves in different cultures and see what it’s like to be an 8th grader in two different countries,” added Haas. “The students who attended the previous trip called it a life-changing experience, so we are excited to share this opportunity with another group of people.”
During the trip, students will follow a custom-designed itinerary with ports of call and shore excursions focused on learning about local history, art, science, nature and food. Besides sampling local cuisine and visiting historic landmarks like the Anne Frank House, students will enjoy tours that allow them to live out their passion for travel, like riding bicycles near the world-famous Holland windmills. On a more personal level, they will meet students at two different schools to see what life is like as an 8th grader in Belgium and the Netherlands.
