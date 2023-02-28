Tyler VanBruggen Family

Van Bruggen family pictured l-r: Maya, Tyler, Angela, Kylie and Harper in front.  Photo by Diane J. Hochhalter Studio

When you are a kid growing up, you hear stories about your families heritage. You learn about the country your grandparents or great-grandparents were born and raised, but very few kids get a chance to visit those countries and learn about that country’s culture first hand. That is exactly what one Valley City eighth grader is going to get to do in March.

Kylie Van Bruggen, and father Tyler will be heading to Europe to take an educational European river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands.

