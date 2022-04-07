NDFU applauds Sen. Hoeven for strengthening livestock disaster programs
(JAMESTOWN, N.D.) – North Dakota Farmers Union applauded USDA’s recent announcement that it will begin distributing $750 million to livestock producers to aid in recovery from last year’s record-setting drought. The funding was secured in September by Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) as part of a stopgap appropriations bill.
“This program provides critical relief to North Dakota ranchers, especially as we head into the spring with the western half of the state already in severe drought,” said NDFU President Mark Watne. “Sen. Hoeven’s leadership on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee made this program a reality. We thank him for taking the time to hear from producers and responding with the support they needed.”
Payments to producers will be distributed through USDA’s new Emergency Livestock Relief Program. Payments will be based on each producer’s approved 2021 Livestock Forage Program (LFP) application and will be equal to 75% of their gross 2021 LFP payment. No signup is required.
USDA continues its work to develop assistance for crop producers who experienced drought-related losses last year. Crop assistance will be based on existing safety net and risk management data to speed implementation.
“We urge USDA to implement relief for crop producers as quickly as possible. Farmers need certainty on that assistance as they head into the growing season facing mounting input costs,” Watne said.