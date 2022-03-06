FARGO, ND -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of Cindy Pulskamp, a soybean farmer from Hillsboro, North Dakota, to serve on the United Soybean Board (USB).
“This is an exciting opportunity for me to serve on the United Soybean Board,” says Cindy Pulskamp. “I have a passion for the growth and development of agriculture, and I am happy to help share the message on the importance of North Dakota farmers and their needs in supplying products to the world.”
Pulskamp and her husband, Neal, produce soybeans, wheat and sugarbeets in Traill County. Her background includes extensive experience in business and leadership. Elected as the first woman to serve on the American Crystal Sugar board, Pulskamp has board experience. She was part of the board for the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association, Hillsboro District. She has also served as an officer with North Dakota Agri-Women; currently, she is the state secretary, and she was the state treasurer from 2014-2018. She received a Master of Management degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from the University of Mary and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Mayville State University.
“We congratulate Cindy on her appointment to USB,” says Stephanie Sinner, executive director of the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC). “As an experienced farmer-leader for North Dakota agriculture, we are confident she will represent North Dakota and U.S. soybean farmers exceptionally well. She is dedicated in her service to fellow farmers and will work hard to enhance and strengthen our industry on a state, national and international level.”
Also representing North Dakota on the USB board are Darren Kadlec, Pisek; Matt Gast, Valley City; and Ryan Richard, Horace.
The soybean checkoff is supported entirely by soybean growers who contribute one-half of one percent of the market price for each bushel of soybeans sold. The NDSC supports the USB by submitting 50% of the collected North Dakota soybean-checkoff revenue to the USB's national checkoff program. The NDSC oversees the investment for the remaining 50% of North Dakota’s soybean-checkoff dollars.
The United Soybean Board’s 78 volunteer farmer-directors work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers in order to achieve maximum value for the soy-checkoff investments. These volunteers invest and leverage checkoff funds in programs and partnerships to drive soybean innovation beyond the bushel and to increase the preference for U.S. soy. That preference is based on U.S. soybean meal and oil quality as well as the sustainability of U.S. soybean farmers. As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for the USB and the soy checkoff. For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit www.unitedsoybean.org .