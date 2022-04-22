Courtesy of USACE
St. Paul, MN (USACE) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, (USACE), is increasing outflow this week from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City, North Dakota, to lower Lake Ashtabula in the wake of a recent winter storm.
The historic, late-winter storm produced as much moisture as a typical winter and is expected to melt this week. In addition, rain expected this weekend has the potential to further increase runoff. Lowering the reservoir level will reduce the risk of flooding by creating room in the reservoir for runoff.
The releases from Baldhill Dam could be increased up to 2,400 cubic feet per second to lower the lake level as much as six inches per day this week prior to precipitation forecast for this weekend. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the forecast lake level and releases at https://www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil/reports/Baldhill_Dam.Report.shtml, which will be updated daily during this event.
Current and historic lake levels and releases can be accessed at www.mvp-wc.usace.army.milor https://water.usace.army.mil. All Corps’ reservoirs are operated in accordance with detailed water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.
