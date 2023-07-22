****UPDATE AS OF JULY 22, 2023****
UPDATE: VCPD says man, involved in Sheyenne River drowning, has been identified
The male recovered from the Sheyenne River on Monday, July 17, 2023, has been identified. Family notifications are being completed today. We would like to thank the public for all the help with identifying this individual. We are still actively investigating this case. More information to come Monday.
