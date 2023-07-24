UPDATE 7-24-2023, 1200 hours.
Valley City Police Department released the following information:
Subject from this incident on 7-17-23 has been identified. Subject name, Branden Elias, 22 years old, missing from Independence MN. Branden had been reported missing on 7-17-2023.
This case is still under investigation so if you have any information please contact the Valley City PD at 701-845-3110.
****UPDATE AS OF JULY 22, 2023****
On 7/21/23 the Valley City Police Department received a tip in regards to the mail recovered from the Sheyenne River on 7/17/12. The male was last seen in the area of Main Street West and 8th Avenue SW walking towards the east on 7/15/23 approximately 13:15 hours.
VCPD Chief Hatcher asks that anyone with information about the identity of the man in the feature photo is asked to call the Valley City police department at 701-845-3110.
VCPD is still waiting for results of an autopsy on this man to determine the official cause of death.
UPDATE: 7/19/23:
On Wed., July 19 Valley City Police Department shared the following information asking for the public’s help in identifying man pulled from the Sheyenne River on July 17:
“As of 7-19-2023 VCPD is still seeking the public's help to identify the male found in the Sheyenne River. We can add a few details to the original descriptions. Subject was wearing blue jeans, a black belt, and 2 white socks, but each sock had a different color band around the top. Subject has a reddish ting of color in the beard, short, well groomed hair.
If you know of any person that match this description please contact us at 701-845-3110.”
Original information from July 17th by VCPD:
At 1208 hours, VCPD and VCFD were dispatched to the area of 1000 Riverview Drive for a report of a human body in the Sheyenne River. VCFD water rescue was able to recover a male body a short time later.
At this time, we are not able to identify the remains and seek the public help. Subject description is white male, approximately 30-40 years old, dark short hair, beard, approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, 200 lbs. No visible tattoos. Subject was wearing blue jeans and socks only.
