Last night we received another 3-4 inches of snow making it a total of around 18-20 inches depending on the area. We were able to keep snow emergency routes open and a few other areas until our crews started again downtown at midnight. The Southwest portion of town was completed this morning and the Northwest portion of town was just finished. The crews will be continuing to work through the Northeast and Southeast areas of town and if everything goes well they will have gone through the whole town after the heavy snowfall at least once by 6-7pm tonight. We will turn around and do it all again tomorrow after this current snowfall. Today it looks like we have gotten another 4 inches and counting.
PLEASE, PLEASE be patient, we have all hands on deck legally they can only be behind the wheel for 12 hours at a time, our crews are doing everything they can. As of this morning the blades have already had 645 miles put on them since Saturday.
Note: The Snow Emergency Route to the Hospital is now down 5th Ave NW since it is a through street all the way North to South of town and is no longer down 6th Ave NE.
The landfill is open today if you are on the Monday or Tuesday route that was missed for pickup this week you are able to bring it out to the transfer station for free or next week we will be accepting extra trash on those 2 routes.
Valley City crews having been working tirelessly to push, pull and clear the snow from the streets. Please be patient and if you do not have to go out, stay home. If you need to go out it is advised to call before heading out to make sure businesses are accessible and open.
Welcome back to North Dakota winter! Folks with predictions of cold weather ahead...
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Wind chill values as low as -39. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -16. Wind chill values as low as -25. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near -3. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -9. North northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -22. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -20. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. South southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 10. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.