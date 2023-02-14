I-94 from Fargo to Jamestown westbound lanes and Valley City to Fargo eastbound lanes are now open.
However, due to Mother Nature raising her ugly head once again in our region our driver was unable to make the trip with the closed Interstate. Today's (Wednesday, February 15th) paper will be mailed with your Thursday, February 16th paper tomorrow.
Our apologies for the inconvenience and hopefully this weather is soon to break into the warmer seasons. The online edition for February 15th is available by visiting www.times-online.com.
Join us in thinking spring!
Due to the continued closure of the interstate, all AM rural buses at Valley City Public Schools will be cancelled. If you are unable to transport your student to school, please contact the school offices to notify them of your student's absence from school. Any rural bus students unable to attend school today because of the interstate closure and cancellation of rural buses will be marked as a weather-related absence in PowerSchool.
All afternoon buses (city and rural) will continue as normal. If this changes, an announcement will be shared this afternoon by 2:00pm.
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -22. Windy, with a north northwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.