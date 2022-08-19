A number of special guests took part in the first meeting of the Valley City Public School Board ahead of the start of the new school year -- from local politicians, such as Senator Mike Wobbema and Representative Dwight Kiefert, to area veterans, community members and patriots, like Howard Langemo -- to do something school children have done, regularly and reliably, for decades in the United States:
They recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
“It bothered me that vote the Fargo school board took,” Langemo told the Times-Record. “I’d have thought it’d be the other way around. Then the story came out in the paper that this board would indeed use the Pledge, so I just called the office and thanked them for that decision. Apparently, the superintendent liked that … so that’s why I got invited. It’s his idea, he just asked me to come.”
Johnson opened up the meeting by acknowledging why he’d invited Langemo, ahead of the local AMVets’ presentation of the colors.
“I’d like to first give recognition to Mr. Langemo,” Johnson said. “Mr. Langemo is a graduate of the class of 1942 … a graduate from Valley City Public Schools. Mr. Langemo, after the statement issued last week … regarding the Pledge of Allegiance, Mr. Langemo responded in appreciation for the fact that for the past six years the Valley City Public School Board has recited the Pledge of Allegaince … we will continue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. This (ceremony) was initiated in due part because of Mr. Langemo.”
The ceremony included a video featuring classic vaudeville entertainer, comedian, actor and artist Red Skelton, who provided a heartfelt and passionate definition of the importance of the Pledge, what it’s individual parts symbolize and mean.
For Langemo, the meaning of the Pledge, and keeping it around, is a matter of patriotism and duty -- and in particular, he did not like the reasoning Fargo’s school board offered for why they stopped reciting the Pledge: a claim that the phrase “under God” was not inclusive enough.
“I think we’re just getting away from so many things,” Langemo said. “Some people are offended because it says ‘under God’ and I would think that God would be offended if we didn’t use his name.”
Johnson had his own reasons for why the Pledge was significant to him.
“I do feel this is important. I had two grandfathers who fought in WW2, my father was a Medical Army Veteran, my uncle was, and I think our kids going forward need to understand the words and what they mean and I think it’s important for us as a country.”
Read more local news in your August 19th-21st Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.