While doing some grocery shopping in town, Mary Undem walked past a stack of Coca-Cola products and a sign advertising an enter-to-win giveaway. It said those who entered had a chance to win $5,000 to put toward college tuition or student loans, so Mary decided to stop for a moment and follow the directions, texting “winner” to the number listed.
It was worth a shot, anyway, since her daughter Abigail just graduated college and could use the extra boost to help pay off part of her loans. Mary didn’t expect much—but she hit the jackpot.
