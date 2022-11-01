Barnes County Museum Outside Building

The Barnes County Historical Society will host Suzanna Kelley November 1, 7-8 p.m.

Emily Wilhelmina Dufke Lunde was born in northern Minnesota and, as she says, "with a handle like that you had to have a sense of humor." Laurel Reuter, Director of the Museum says of this North Dakota folk artist: "Were the people of North Dakota to name their living treasures, Emily Lunde would certainly be among them. She is one of the state's eminent folk artists and unofficial cultural historians." As both artist and author, Mrs. Lunde has recorded the life of Scandinavian immigrants settling the prairies and small towns of the Red River Valley during the early 20th century.

Recommended for you