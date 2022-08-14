WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
FHWA’s ATCMTD program this year awarded grants valued at $45.2 million to 10 projects using advanced intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies that will improve mobility and safety, provide multimodal transportation options and support underserved communities.
“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to support these innovative solutions that will improve driving and public transit for Americans in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.”
North Dakota DOT’s Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project aims to support the Department’s goal of installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. The project will use the funding to install additional charging stations to fill in gaps and reduce EV owner range anxiety.
“ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The North Dakota project supports our nation’s electric vehicle charging station goals.”
The FHWA’s ATCMTD program funds early deployments of forward-looking technologies that can serve as national models. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) continues the ATCMTD from 2022 through 2026 at the same level of funding with a greater focus on rural transportation, transit, paratransit and protecting the environment. BIL adds several new eligible activities such as advanced transportation technologies to improve emergency evacuation and response by federal, state and local authorities, integrated corridor management systems, advanced parking reservation or variable pricing systems and technologies that enhance congestion pricing and automated vehicle communications. ###