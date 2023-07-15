By TR Staff, trpub@times-online.com
At a recent Valley City Lion’s Club meeting, two members were presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship awards.
Tom Goven and Paul McDonald were the recipients of this prestigious award given to a Lions members, voted on by members within the club. It represents their dedication to humanitarian service to the highest degree.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship is named for Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Clubs International. It is largely due to the growth of the fellowship program that LCIF has been able to meet humanitarian needs in communities around the world.
As a Melvin Jones Fellow, Goven and McDonald will have their names added to the long list of all individuals in the program, displayed in the LCIF Room at the International Headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
