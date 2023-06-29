On June 27, at 2:12 p.m., 15 bikers with Texas 4000 were biking westbound on 33rd St. SE crossing the railroad overpass bridge just before Barnes County Road 22.
The group of bikers were riding single file in groups of five on giant road bikes.
A 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Peter Schuck, 88-year-old from Sanborn, ND, was also driving westbound on 33rd St. SE and had passed the second and third groups of bikers.
Schuck approached the first group striking two of the bikers, Felicity Hung, 22 of Frisco, TX, and Neeraj Akula, 20, Cibolo, TX, from behind.
Schuck left the scene and was later located by law enforcement.
Felicity and Neeraj were treated on scene by the Barnes County Ambulance. They were then transported for their non-life-threatening injuries to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City for continued care.
Schuck was arrested and cited for an A misdemeanor offense of leaving the scene of an injury crash.
The bikers were all wearing helmets.
The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. Sgt. Nathaniel King issued the report.
Agencies on scene to assist with accident: Barnes County Ambulance, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Game and Fish Department personnel.
The group, Texas 4000, was traveling through the Valley City area on their journey from Texas to Alaska to raise awareness for cancer.
Texas4000 Development Director, Angel Pittman, shared with the Times-Record the following information, “Thank you to the Valley City community and local first responders for your concern and care for our riders. They were seen by medical personnel and released to rest and recover before continuing on their journey. We appreciate the community support as we continue to fight cancer throughout every mile.”
About Texas 4000
Our Program
“Texas 4000’s mission is to cultivate student leaders and engage communities in the fight against cancer. We share hope, knowledge and charity through leadership development, grantmaking, and our cornerstone event, a 4,000+ mile bike ride from Austin to Anchorage. We share HOPE by letting those touched by cancer know that we are riding for them and fighting for a world without cancer. We share knowledge by bringing life-saving information about cancer prevention to communities and providing leadership development training to tomorrow’s leaders. We share charity by contributing to cancer research and cancer support services while developing the next generation of volunteers and philanthropists. Texas 4000 envisions a world where all students can become leaders in creating a cancer-free future.
Leadership
Development
Every year Texas 4000 competitively selects University of Texas students for an 18-month program designed to cultivate the next generation to lead the fight against cancer. Texas 4000 empowers each student to raise $4,500, ride 2,000 training miles with his/her team, volunteer more than 50 hours in the community, and play an active role in planning every aspect of the ride. We look for students with a passion to fight cancer, previous organizational involvement, good communication skills, and a demonstrated ability to work well with a team. Previous cycling experience is NOT a requirement, and the fundraising, training, and volunteering all take place BEFORE the summer ride even begins.
The Texas 4000 training program focuses on eight foundational skills including: self awareness, communication, resiliency, efficient planning, peer respect, situational leadership, technical knowledge & skills, and vision & action.
Summer Ride
Our 70-day ride travels multiple routes from Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska, the Texas 4000 summer ride as the longest annual charity bike ride in the world.
Each rider logs more than 4,000 riding miles throughout the ride. The riders arrange all accommodations in advance during the training year relying on the generosity of host families, churches, and schools for shelter, and are prepared to camp when housing is not available.
Riders provide their own “SAG” support, rotating through the duties of driving the support vehicles, setting up rest stops, securing food donations, and preparing meals.
Messages of prevention and early detection are shared with communities large and small and community members have the opportunity to sign the team’s dedication banner, which riders carry on their journey to Alaska.
Wherever they are along the journey, the riders begin their day by gathering in a circle to reflect on their shared mission to fight cancer in their Ride Dedication circle.
Grantmaking
Each year, Texas 4000 awards grants to organizations with a focus on cancer research or cancer support services. Established requirements for grantees include involvement and investment in the Texas 4000 program as well as the ability of the grant to make a significant relative impact. The grant review committee consists of the most recent alumni riders, previous alumni, Board members, staff, and community members.
We rely on charitable giving to support all aspects of Texas 4000 and are happy to provide detailed financial information upon request.”
If you would like to support the group-and their cause with a donation, or for more information, visit www.texas4000.org.
The Valley City Times-Record wishes the injured bikers a speedy recovery and safe travels on their continued journey.
