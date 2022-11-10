BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
The $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at North Hill Marketplace Foods, 2211 16th Street NW, in Minot, and the $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Bayside Tesoro, 2701 46th Avenue SE, in Mandan. The Powerball with Power Play prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $100,000. North Hill Marketplace Foods will receive a $1,000 bonus, and Bayside Tesoro will receive $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.