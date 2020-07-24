VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – There is one additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Barnes County. The individual is a male in his 20s, with source of exposure still under investigation by the North Dakota Department of Health. This newly confirmed case brings the county total to twenty-eight, two of which are considered active.
City-County Health District reminds the public that being in an indoor environment (e.g., store, workplace, restaurant) with someone who has COVID-19 is not necessarily considered having close contact. Individuals who believe they have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case do not need to take any action until they are contacted by a disease investigator.
A close contact is defined as a person who spends a prolonged period of time (15 minutes) within 6 feet (2 meters) of a person that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 up to 2 days prior to their illness onset. Just being in an indoor environment with someone is not necessarily a close contact. The North Dakota Department of Health will be conducting interviews with all persons diagnosed with COVID-19 to determine who their close contacts are. People who are identified as close contacts will be notified by the North Dakota Department of Health and will receive instruction on quarantine and monitoring
“If you have not been contacted by the North Dakota Department of Health after you have been in the same location with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, you are not considered a close contact but should continue to follow social distancing guidance, good handwashing hygiene and staying home if you become sick,” said Theresa Will, Administrator for City-County Health District.
For the most timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.healthy.nd.gov/coronavirus. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.