Two accidents reported in Lamoure County on May 25th:

At 8:11 am, a 1999 Kenworth semi-truck with a belly dump trailer was northbound on State Highway 1 in Lamoure County with a load of rock. A 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by a 58yr old male from Valley City, ND, was driving southbound approaching the Kenworth. As the two vehicles neared each other, the belly dump trailer released its load of rock onto the roadway. A loose rock from this load struck the windshield of the Dodge, passing through the

