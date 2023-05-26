Two accidents reported in Lamoure County on May 25th:
At 8:11 am, a 1999 Kenworth semi-truck with a belly dump trailer was northbound on State Highway 1 in Lamoure County with a load of rock. A 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by a 58yr old male from Valley City, ND, was driving southbound approaching the Kenworth. As the two vehicles neared each other, the belly dump trailer released its load of rock onto the roadway. A loose rock from this load struck the windshield of the Dodge, passing through the
windshield striking the driver. The driver of the Dodge was treated by Oakes and Lamoure Ambulance Services. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Oakes Hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in
the crash. The passenger in the Dodge, Gary Engstrom, was injured. The driver of the Kenworth, Lyle Hanson was also uninjured. The load of rock was not intended to be dumped onto Hwy. 1. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
At 3:24 pm, a 2022 Terragator driven by Tavon Stadler was northbound on Highway 1 attempting to turn left into a field approach. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Suzanne Siedschlag was traveling northbound behind the Terragtor on Highway 1. The Ford approached and stuck the rear of the Terragator. After striking the Terragator, the Ford left the roadway into the east ditch and came to rest in a slough. Lamoure FD responded and extricated Suzanne from the Ford. Suzanne was transported to the Oakes Hospital then to Fargo by Sanford AirMed for her serious but non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. The Terragator stopped in the field approach. Tavon was not hurt in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.