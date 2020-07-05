COVID 19 Cases Graphic
Valley City, N.D. – There is one additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Barnes County. The individual is a female in her 80’s with source of exposure still under investigation by the North Dakota Department of Health. There have been 21 cases confirmed in Barnes County to date, with three currently considered active. City-County Health District reminds the public of a drive-up COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, July 8th from 2-6 pm at the North Dakota Winter Show. “Anyone who wishes to be tested should come out on July 8th
. You do not need qualifying symptoms to be tested and the event is free and open to the public,” said Theresa Will, Administrator for City-County Health District.
Individuals who wish to be tested on July 8th should go to testreg.nd.gov to complete the pre-registration screening questions. This event is being held in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District.
For the most timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.healthy.nd.gov/coronavirus
. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.

