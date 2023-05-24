SVACTC Students Receive CNA Certification

Valley City High School students pictured above. Front Row (L-R): Ella Olson, Jada Zahn, Mrs Grafing, Drew Potratz, Sydney Larsen. Back Row (L-R): Curtis Rusher, Jayden Pederson, Kelsey Schulz, Kassidy Heier, Zoe Bjerke (Not Pictured: Kaidence Harstad). Not pictured BCN  Rylee Kramlich (left)  and Brooke Bundy.

Students at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center have a achieved their CNA certification this year. All total, twelve students in Mrs. Grafing’s Health Career class at the SVACTC, have completed necessary training and classes for certification.

According to Mrs. Grafing to be a Certified Nursing Assistant, there was training and testing the student needed to complete. “ The students were trained in 24 specific nursing assistant skills and learning basic nursing assistant knowledge,” Grafing said. “ To become certified, they must pass both a skills demonstration test and a 72 -question written knowledge test.”

