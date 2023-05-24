Students at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center have a achieved their CNA certification this year. All total, twelve students in Mrs. Grafing’s Health Career class at the SVACTC, have completed necessary training and classes for certification.
According to Mrs. Grafing to be a Certified Nursing Assistant, there was training and testing the student needed to complete. “ The students were trained in 24 specific nursing assistant skills and learning basic nursing assistant knowledge,” Grafing said. “ To become certified, they must pass both a skills demonstration test and a 72 -question written knowledge test.”
The students that achieved this are Curtis Rusher, Jayden Pederson, Kelsey Schulz, Kassidy Heier, Zoe Bjerke, Ella Olson, Jada Zahn, Drew Potratz, Sydney Larson and Kaidence Harstad all go to Valley City High School. And Rylee Kramlich and Brooke Bundy from Barnes County North.
With this certification there are options for the students. “They assist nurses and other healthcare professionals by provided care to patients. They can be employed by several different healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home healthcare facilities. It is a great job for high school students and college students that are going into healthcare related fields due to the exposure they while at work. Many will try to find CNA positions in facilities that will benefit their career goals.” Grafing continues, “For example, if a student plans to go to school to become a physician..... they would get the most benefit by working in a hospital as a CNA etc. Many nursing students benefit from nursing home experience due to the number of skills they can assist nurses perform. Many nursing homes will have their CNA’s do further education to become Medication Assistant’s (MedAid’s). Learning about all of those medications is very beneficial to nursing students. Wages are another huge benefit for high school and college students. Average CNA in N.D. will earn $20.72/hr. However, this will depend on where you work. Nursing Home and Hospital CNA’s receiving the higher end of those wages due to working being required to work some holidays and weekends. Also, the workload is often times busier and more taxing on their body.”
Of these twelve, several are already, or will be utilizing that certification while working at St. Raphael’s, Eventide or Legacy Place.
This certification is good for two years. And Grafing adds, “ They (the students) will be able to renew every two years if you have worked at least 8 hours as an independent trained CNA within those 2 years.”
Of the Valley City students, Rusher, Schulz, Heier, and Bjerke graduated this year. Olson, Potratz, Larson, Pederson and Zahn are juniors. The BCN students, Kramlich and Bundy are juniors.
