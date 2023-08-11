RedHawks - Jessie Undem at Pressbox

Undem finds niche with the F-M Redhawks

For Jessie Undem, her life has had its share of ups and downs. From a record setting junior year of softball with the Hi-Liners when the team finished third at state (up), to losing her senior season of high school softball due to the COVID pandemic (down), to playing college softball with NCAA Division II MSU-Moorhead Dragons (up), to a injury that forced to her to end her athletic career (down).  Right now her life is definitely on an upward swing, pardon the pun. The one-time Hi-Liner record holding catcher is now finding herself sitting in the press box at Newman Outdoor Field as an intern with the American Association Champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

