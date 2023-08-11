Undem finds niche with the F-M Redhawks
For Jessie Undem, her life has had its share of ups and downs. From a record setting junior year of softball with the Hi-Liners when the team finished third at state (up), to losing her senior season of high school softball due to the COVID pandemic (down), to playing college softball with NCAA Division II MSU-Moorhead Dragons (up), to a injury that forced to her to end her athletic career (down). Right now her life is definitely on an upward swing, pardon the pun. The one-time Hi-Liner record holding catcher is now finding herself sitting in the press box at Newman Outdoor Field as an intern with the American Association Champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
“It has been a roller coaster ride since I walked across the stage at Valley City High School in the middle of the Covid - 19 pandemic,” Undem said. “Four majors, two colleges, and one baseball internship is just scratching the surface. But I wouldn’t change any of it, because it has lead me to a job (technically internship) that I love, and has opened doors for me that I never would have considered three years ago.”
The ride began in Valley City where Jessie was a four year letter winner in softball for the Hi-Liners. As a junior, she helped the team to a 18-9 record, runner-up at the EDC tournament and a third place finish at the state tournament. Undem hit .359 with three home runs that year. She set the school record for most putouts in a season with 249, a record that still stands, and had a .996 fielding percentage. Despite losing six seniors from that team, there was a lot of optimism for the 2020 season. Then COVID-19 hit and the entire 2020 spring sports season was canceled. A senior year that the Class OF 2020 will never forget. Little did Undem know when she walked across the stage at Hanna Field on graduation day in May of 2020, the roller coaster was just getting started.
Fast forward to the spring of 2021, Undem was a freshman catcher for the MSU-Moorhead Dragons. She appeared in eleven games that season mostly as a pinch-hitter. Her sophomore year in 2022, she played in 34 games, starting 28 of them at catcher. But then that all changed and a decision had to be made. A back injury occurred. Undem had a severely herniated disc that led to complete desiccation of the L5-SI disc. Undem says “after two years of college softball and an unfortunate injury that is still bothersome today, I made the difficult decision to retire from athletics and transfer. It was hard, but ultimately, I had to put my future (and future physical health) first.”
So not only did she quit a sport that she loved, she also changed majors and schools. Even though the school and major changed, there was still one constant. “I began college as a Biology: Health and Medical Science major (Pre-Med track) and after three major changes I am now pursuing Sports Management at NDSU,” Undem said. “However, through each major change, there was one commonality, I wanted to be involved with sports.”
While in high school, she played travel softball with the F-M Ballyard Blaze. Later on she worked at the F-M Ball Yard which is a softball and baseball training center in Fargo. That job lead to the internship with the RedHawks. “When I decided to pursue a career in sports, I knew that the RedHawks would be a great place to apply for an internship,” Undem remembers. “After applying, my boss at the F-M Ball Yard, Mike Skogen, put in a good word for me with the RedHawks General Manager, Matt Rau.” Well it must have been a really good word because it worked. And she started her internship with the Hawks this past spring. Since the season began, her duties have changed. Undem says more has been put on her plate as the summer has progressed. “At the beginning of my internship, I was mostly just an assistant to the GM. This meant helping arrange travel plans, creating road trip itineraries, writing official press releases, and managing our stat and roster software (Pointstreak). At the end of May, some changes with the full - time staff gave me a lot more responsibilities. Now I still manage the stat and roster software, but I also take photos, create graphics, edit videos, and help manage the RedHawks social media.” If you go onto Facebook or Twitter, you will see some of Undem’s work. Especially on Twitter where you can watch her interview some of the players. The question I have seen is “Are you smarter than an intern?” This reporter’s answer would be, “Not this intern”.
Undem has turned her love for baseball into an internship that may turn into a career. The Times-Record asked her, where did this love for baseball come from. Undem answered, “ I can’t exactly pinpoint where my love of baseball came from. But when I think of baseball related memories from my childhood two come to mind. The first would be just talking baseball with my Grandpa Undem. He was a great baseball player and he always loved talking about his time playing, and I always loved listening.” Undem continues, “The second memory is just watching Twins games with my mom and dad at home. It was nothing crazy, but now that I’m no longer living at home in the summer, I miss just sitting in the living room watching the games with my parents.”
As Undem readies herself for her final year at NDSU, as she has found out before, you don’t know what lies ahead of you or where your path will go. But one thing she does know for sure is what she wants to do once she is done with school. “At this point, I can’t see myself working in something not sports related. I remember back in the summer of 2021 I was on my way to watch the Twins at Target Field with my parents and my mom made the comment, ‘Jess, with how excited you are about going to watch the Twins in person, have you ever thought about working in professional sports?’ And honestly up until that point I had never even considered it. But since that moment there has been nothing I’ve wanted to do more than work in sports.”
Undem has a dream, a dream that would be ground breaking. “My dream is that one day I become a General Manager for a Major League team or to be the Commissioner of MLB.” In the over 150 year history of Major League Baseball, no woman has been a general manager or commissioner. And in this reporters opinion, I will not be surprised if Jessie Undem is right smack dab in the middle of something that could be historic.
