Part 2 of 2021’s Summer Nights on Central will be in downtown Valley City on Thursday, August 19th. This community favorite series, hosted by the Valley City - Barnes County Development Corporation in partnership with the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce, features games, live music, shopping, street vendors and more—all for free. It brings people of all ages out to enjoy the summer weather and community fellowship.
This year, there were two nights planned. The first was on August 12th, featuring the band Slamabama. Folks came out in droves to enjoy vendors, shops and boutiques’ extended shopping hours and take in the music from 6-9 p.m. This Thursday, August 19th, Summer Nights on Central features a concert by Tripwire.
