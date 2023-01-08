Wyatt Triebold, son of Angela and Wayne Triebold (Oriska native) has earned the Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouting’s highest rank.
Triebold, a senior, has been a member of Troop DXVI since he crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 524 as an Arrow of Light Webelos in 2016. Wyatt shared that he had worked through the levels of scouts, leading him to his recently awarded rank as an Eagle Scout. He says that “meeting people he would not have otherwise met,” has been his favorite part of his journey through scouts and that has taken him to places/camps that he wouldn’t have went to without his involvement in the organization.
Triebold also says that he feels that scouts “has made him want to learn more about the world.” This, in fact, he says played a large role in his plans to attend the University of Washington and pursue an education in marine biology. Wyatt also shares he would like to, one day, become an assistant scout master so that he can pass on the importance and fun of the program to other young children.
To become an Eagle Scout Wyatt had to undertake a project. The project he chose was the restoration and improvement of a1.5 mile hiking trail known as the Damian Maertens Trail at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, WA. The project included painting crosswalk lines, filling flood-prone areas with soil or gravel, cutting back vegetation, cutting and removing fallen trees and branches, planting trees, digging drainage trenches, installing directional map signage on the trail, and construction of a new park bench.
Wyatt tells the Times-Record, he chose this project as the young man who original oversaw and organized the project passed away from cancer six years ago. Wyatt wanted to restore it in his honor and for family of Damian’s Maertens, and others, to enjoy in his memory.
Wayne, Wyatt’s father, shares that part of being an Eagle Scout candidate is arranging and guiding other workers and volunteers in assisting to complete the project at hand. He says that his son Wyatt did a remarkable job at taking the lead and finishing the task at hand.
Wyatt and his family live in Puyallup, WA. His grandparents are Ruth and the late Vernon Triebold of Oriska, ND, and Hsin Mei and Mark Mason of Hannaford, ND.
