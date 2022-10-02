American Indian Education Fund Logo

Tribal colleges and universities are at the forefront of educating and training Indigenous people for future jobs and leadership positions that serve Native communities. In addition, many have innovative curriculums and immersion strategies for cultural and language revitalization.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, a national non-profit organization that provides scholarships to tribal college students and support for the institutions, says each of the 35 accredited TCUs serving Native communities holds countless stories of exceptional students, faculty, and programs that made significant contributions and impacts in tribal communities. But, due to limited funding and resources, most of those stories aren't heard at the local and regional levels.

