A New Horizon Elm tree, a Dutch Elm Disease resistant elm, was recently planted in City Park in honor of Peggy Lee, an American jazz and popular singer/song writer/actress who had her start in Barnes County. She made her way to Hollywood to sing with Benny Goodman and from there her career skyrocketed.
Myron and Jennice Sommerfeld, along with their daughter Bonnie, donated the tree, which will be a long lasting tribute to Peggy Lee.
