The Trap shooting season is here. Sign-up is done now we need the weather to cooperate so the shooters can get on the range and begin practices.
Coach Trevar Hansen says numbers are up slightly this year over last year. “ We have 32 total participants, grades seventh through twelve,” Hansen said. “ We have pretty decent numbers. We have a few more kids than we have had in the past. I think last year we had mid 20’s, 25. And with COVID it kind of dropped off but we got a few kids this year, some new seventh graders, so that is nice to see.” There are three different kinds of shooting, trap, skeet and five stand. Not all are shooting all three, some are doing all three, some are just skeet and some are just five stand.
One would think when you are practicing these specific shooting sports, you would have to be inside, but Hansen tell the Times-Record, in the past when winter hung around longer than usual, they have gone inside. “Chuck and Sandi (Mielke) have a simulator,” Hansen noted. “We have done that before when its kind of a spring like this in the old teen center. We have shot in there to give the team some practice time.” Hansen adds it is similar to a golf simulator. “You actually take your own gun, obviously its not loaded we don’t do anything crazy like that, and you put a little deal on the barrel - a picture of the target - and then you hold your gun up, you follow it (target), you shoot and it tells you if you broke it or not.”
They shoot at the range on Sunday’s Hansen said, thanks to the Mielke’s, they had kids out shooting on April 2nd. “Chuck and Sandi did a phenomenal job. They had the trap range cleared off a couple of times this winter,” Hansen said. “They had someone blow snow for them. So there’s not a lot of snow on the range,” He says. “The skeet’s been cleared the trap’s been cleared. So they have done a good job of getting it done or having it done.” Reporter’s note - This story was written, and Hansen quoted before Mother Nature decided to send in our last blast of spring snow.
Hansen said the season started a little earlier than normal. “ Our first meet was supposed to be March 26th. We always schedule our days on Sunday’s. So we shot April 2nd and we are going to try and shoot April 9th.”
The long spring or extended winter, however you want to look at it, could keep some kids away from trap and golf, another sport Hansen coaches in the spring.
When they do start shooting trap, everyone is there by 12:30 p.m. on Sunday’s. They try and start shooting by 1 p.m. and they are done by 3 or 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to come up to the trap range and watch these kids when they shoot. Hansen says if it’s too cold, they can stay in their cars, park behind the trap house and watch from there.
The range is a half mile south on the Kathryn road, then its the third left turn.
The trap range is also open to adults. Watch for more information to come.
