Trap Shoot

The Trap shooting season is here. Sign-up is done now we need the weather to cooperate so the shooters can get on the range and begin practices.

Coach Trevar Hansen says numbers are up slightly this year over last year. “ We have 32 total participants, grades seventh through twelve,” Hansen said. “ We have pretty decent numbers. We have a few more kids than we have had in the past. I think last year we had mid 20’s, 25. And with COVID it kind of dropped off but we got a few kids this year, some new seventh graders, so that is nice to see.” There are three different kinds of shooting, trap, skeet and five stand. Not all are shooting all three, some are doing all three, some are just skeet and some are just five stand.

