Under gray skies, the report of gunfire echoes across the wild rolling hillside south of Valley City, where upon its bluff a gaggle of athletes test their aim and discipline – shooting clay.
Today, though, it’s for a higher purpose: to support local hunting organizations, just in time for deer season.
“It’s kind of a different way to give back to the community.” Scott Wilmes, Market Developer with Thrivent, chief sponsor of the Clay Shoot for a Cause, held last Saturday at the trap clubhouse in Valley City, just a little ways down the Kathryn Road.
“Thrivent gives back and has the opportunity to give back through advisors…it has advisory groups throughout the United States,” Wilmes said. “The group that’s here in Valley City got chosen to be part of Thrivent Communities … and so that’s what sparks (events like this.)”
It was a family-friendly event, with shooters of varied ages taking their shots under the watchful eyes of seasoned professionals. Families drifted in and out of the clubhouse, where a feast of thick bratwurst and burgers was grilled up and served alongside picnic essentials, like chips and chocolate chip cookies.
Trap shooting is a tradition in the region – and a growing sport, with more and more schools and colleges embracing the hobby and supporting it with clubs and teams of their own.
“The college here has a trap organization shooting, all these colleges that do, high schools that do,” Wilmes said. “It’s just something to get kids outdoors, doing stuff, outside.”
More than that, the sport helps instill useful virtues into the young souls who take it up.
“Trap shooting has a lot of different virtues to it, one of them being discipline,” Chuck Mielke, president of the Valley City Trap Club, said. “The other being paying attention, watching what you’re doing – you can’t take that shot back. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Proceeds from Clay Shoot for a Cause went to three different organizations: Valley City Youth Trap, which provides chances for youth to get involved with the sport; The Outdoor Adventure Foundation, which provides hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures to youths who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities, a service they also provide to wounded veterans; and Twist of Fate, which provides a four-day guided crossbow experience for disabled individuals and veterans.
The competition included many games of five-stand, skeet & trap shooting with mystery clay prizes, as well as an Annie Oakley competition, a true test of sharpshooting skill. This competition tasked shooters to take a line, three at a time, and attempt to hit a flying target. Each miss counted as a strike, and those who got too many strikes were eliminated, with the last shooter standing taking home the prize.
Valley City’s trap team is coached by Trevar Hansen at Valley City High School. Parents interested in their kids participating can reach out to him or seek more information about Valley City Youth Trap online. There are also adult leagues for grown-ups to take part in.
