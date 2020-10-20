On 10/15/2020 at approximately 4:25 PM the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a train vs. semi collision on the 3500 block of 120th Ave SE in rural Valley City, ND.
The Sheriff’s Deputy on scene founded the driver of the semi failed to yield to the Canadian Pacific train.
The driver, Bruce Dodd was driving a blue 2013 Kenworth Construction tractor with a 1998 flatbed semi-trailer. The vehicle was traveling North on 120th Ave SE when the driver failed to yield. The train collided with the back-passenger side of the trailer causing damage to the front of the train and trailer.
The driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to yield and was released from the scene with no injuries.