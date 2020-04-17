The Times Record is pleased to announce the hiring of Stacey Kunze-Lilja. Stacey is a Barnes County native and daughter of Allen and Marilyn Kunze. She has an extensive background in customer service and agriculture. “I am excited to be working in Valley City again. I grew up reading the Times Record and know how vital it is to Valley City and Barnes County.”
Stacey is an advertising sales representative and writing articles for the newspaper. She resides in Tower City with her husband, Tom, and daughter, Aubrey. Stacey serves on the Tower City city council, VC Chamber Ag Committee, Rural Leadership ND Alumni board and is a volunteer for the county 4-H program.
Stacey can be reached at the TR office, 701-845-0463 or by email at trads.stacey@gmail.com