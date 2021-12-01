Congratulations Times-Record Shop Local Week #3 Winners
Jesse Tabor and Regina Beard
How do you win to ask? Grab a Wednesday Times-Record edition through December 15th, fill out the Shop Local forms on the back page of the paper and drop them off to the participating businesses listed.
Two winners are chosen each week to win a $20 gift certificate from Bong’s Bootery, Smith Lumber, Hardware and Rental Center, NuCara Pharmacy, Urban Couture, Dutton’s Parlour or Handy Home and Hardware.
Don’t forget to watch for our mischievous elf friend, Clementine, while you are out and about. If you see her call the TR 845-0463 to win your chance at a special prize.
Winners stop in to the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes!