Thank you for all our readers, and sponsors, for playing along and entering the Shop Local fun this Christmas. We do hope you have enjoyed the adventure.
Congratulations to all our winners….
Week #1 - Brenda White and Jeff Bopp
Week #2 - Brenda Bernhardt and Linda Wipe
Week #3 - Regina Beard and Jesse Tabor
Week #4 - Pat Stoen and Dalene Brock
Week #5 - Annie Beauchman and Todd Painter
Week #6 - Tim Haak and Jeremy Ness
Shop local is an entry contest where two winners were chosen each week to win one of two $20 gift certificates from these participating sponsors: Bong’s Bootery, Smith Lumber, Hardware and Rental Center, NuCara Pharmacy, Urban Couture, Dutton’s Parlour or Handy Home and Hardware with a special prize awarded to Penny Zaun, who found our mischievous elf friend, Clementine, while Christmas shopping.
Winners please stop in to the TR office at 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes before December 31st.
Merry Christmas wishes to all from our families to yours.