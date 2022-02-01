Congratulations to our OH Baby Week 2 winners:
These four lucky winners matched the baby photos to the business owners or employees pictured in the January 25th edition of the Times-Record.
Winners:
RaMona Lockwood, wins a $20 gift certificate to Prairie Frame Shop
Holly Neuberger, wins a $20 gift certificate to Urban Couture,
Bonnie Wieck, wins a $20 gift certificate to Epworth Holy Grounds,
Elisa Zubrod, wins a $20 gift certificate to Handy, Home & Hardware.
Winners please stop into the TR office to pickup your prizes.
Special thanks to our businesses for joining in the fun and sharing your baby photos.