Oh Baby Week #2 Winners

Congratulations to our OH Baby Week 2 winners:

These four lucky winners matched the baby photos to the business owners or employees pictured in the January 25th edition of the Times-Record.

Winners:

RaMona Lockwood, wins a $20 gift certificate to Prairie Frame Shop

Holly Neuberger, wins a $20 gift certificate to Urban Couture,

Bonnie Wieck, wins a $20 gift certificate to Epworth Holy Grounds,

Elisa Zubrod, wins a $20 gift certificate to Handy, Home & Hardware.

Winners please stop into the TR office to pickup your prizes.

Special thanks to our businesses for joining in the fun and sharing your baby photos.

Recommended for you