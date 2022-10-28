Halloween Color Contest Winners 2022

The 5th Annual Times-Record Halloween coloring contest kicked off in the middle of October, a challenge in which children ages 5-10 were asked to show off their creative skills. Many talented youngsters colored the Halloween image provided in the Times-Record on October 12th, and each was unique and beautiful.

Local businesses joined the Times-Record in sharing the spirit of the Halloween season and sponsoring the Halloween fun.

Recommended for you