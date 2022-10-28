The 5th Annual Times-Record Halloween coloring contest kicked off in the middle of October, a challenge in which children ages 5-10 were asked to show off their creative skills. Many talented youngsters colored the Halloween image provided in the Times-Record on October 12th, and each was unique and beautiful.
Local businesses joined the Times-Record in sharing the spirit of the Halloween season and sponsoring the Halloween fun.
A TR judging committee was formed and struggled immensely with such a tough decision. All the entries were so wonderful!
We are proud to announce the winners: Congratulations Taylor Martin and Brayden Berg.
We extend a special thank-you to all of the participants as well our many sponsors: Dakota Rose Floral, Bison and Valley Twin Cinemas, Dick Nelson Sales & Leasing, Inc., Bitz Tire & Service, Central Avenue Healthmart Pharmacy and Blair’s Auto Body.
Winners, please stop into the TR office and pick up your gift certificates to have a tasty treat on us.
The Times-Record wishes all a safe and Happy Halloween!!