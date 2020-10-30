The 3rd annual Times-Record Halloween coloring contest kicked off in the middle of October, a challenge in which where children ages 4-10 were asked to show off their creative skills. Many talented youngsters colored the Halloween pumpkin image provided in the Times-Record on October 21st, and each was unique and beautiful.
Local businesses joined the Times-Record in sharing the spirit of the Halloween season and sponsoring the Halloween fun.
A TR judging committee was formed and struggled immensely with such a tough decision. All the entries were wonderful!
We are proud to announce the winners: Congratulations Dylan Wangrud – 1st place, and Bella Shanenko – 2nd place.
We extend a special thank-you to all of the participants as well our many sponsors: Dick Nelson Sales & Leasing, Inc., Dakota Rose Floral, Two Rivers Printing, Thrifty White Pharmacy, Grotberg Electic, Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy and Blair’s Auto Body.
Winners, please stop into the TR office and pick up your gift certificates to have a tasty treat on us at Wild Prairie Bakery.
Happy Halloween!!