The Valley City Times-Record reached out to our readers and asked, “Do you have the greatest dad in the world?” and we invited you to bust out your art supplies for our 2nd annual 2021 “Draw Your Dad” contest.
The judges were stumped to try and pick winners—all of the artwork submitted was incredible! You are all very talented young artists and should be proud of your creations. Thank you for all the contestants who participated and to all the dad’s who modeled for the drawings.
The winners are...
Ages 2-4: Ella Buttke (dad - Matt Buttke)
Ages 5-9: Landon Carlblom (dad - Cody Carlblom)
Ages 10-12: Joey Mehus (dad - Daniel Mehus)
Congratulations to our winners! Please pick up your prizes at the TR office, 146 3rd St. NE, Valley City.
We’d also like to thank our wonderful local sponsors: Smith Lumber Company, Bridgeview Estates and Dakota Rose Floral.
Be sure and pick up a copy of your Times-Record Weekend edition, June 18-20, to see all the contestants drawings and Happy Father's Day to all!