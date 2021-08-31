The votes are in and tallied up. The Times-Record is ready to announce the 1st- and 2nd-place winners in our annual Cutest Pet Contest. It’s basically impossible to pick which of these furry friends is the most adorable, but folks let us know which one they were pulling for both online and by phone.
Who won? Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 31st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.