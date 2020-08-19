Help us choose furry friends to be crowned the Times-Record Cutest Pets 2020 in our Cutest Pet Contest, August 19th-26th.
TR readers and friends are encouraged to pick their favorite with a "Like" on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/VCTimesRecord) or by calling the Times-Record office at (701) 845-0463 with your vote.
If you choose to call in your vote, you’ll leave your name as well as the name of the pet you wish to vote for. Only one vote per household is allowed via phone. The winning pets will be announced in the Friday, August 28th Times-Record Weekend Edition, and the winner awarded a local prize.
Feel free to share the TR pet album and encourage your friends to vote as well!
Voting begins today, Wednesday, August 19th and continues through Wednesday, August 26th until 3 p.m.
A pet pictures page will be printed in the Thursday, August 20th Times-Record as well, same deadline applied.
This is a fun family competition to share and enjoy, so get your keyboards and/or phones warmed up to pick your favorite pet today!