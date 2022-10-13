Perfect Pasta Starts Right Here in North Dakota
October is National Pasta Month – a time to enjoy a new or favorite pasta dish to celebrate the simple goodness of pasta. While most of us enjoy pasta, many may not be aware that the main ingredient in that perfect pasta dish starts right here in North Dakota! Pasta is made using two basic ingredients – water and semolina. Semolina is produced by milling durum, of which North Dakota is the top producer in the country. Given that North Dakota produces a lot of durum, there’s a good chance the pasta on your plate started in the durum fields of North Dakota.
On average, North Dakota durum producers grow about 40 million bushels of durum, enough for 1.7 billion pounds of pasta! A good share of our production is processed in-state at one of these facilities: Minot Milling, a division of Philadelphia Macaroni located in Minot, N.D.; Dakota Growers Pasta Company located in Carrington, N.D.; and the North Dakota Mill in Grand Forks. North Dakota durum is also sent out of state to mills throughout the United States, and to customers around the world. Generally, about two-thirds of U.S. production is used domestically and the remainder is exported. This past year our top five durum export markets were Italy, Morocco, Algeria, Japan and Guatemala.
Enjoy the pasta trivia and complete the crossword pasta puzzle in your October 13th Times-Record and drop it by the office for your chance to win one of the awesome prize packages pictured.