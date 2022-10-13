TR Pasta Month Package 2022

Perfect Pasta Starts Right Here in North Dakota

October is National Pasta Month – a time to enjoy a new or favorite pasta dish to celebrate the simple goodness of pasta.  While most of us enjoy pasta, many may not be aware that the main ingredient in that perfect pasta dish starts right here in North Dakota!  Pasta is made using two basic ingredients – water and semolina.  Semolina is produced by milling durum, of which North Dakota is the top producer in the country.  Given that North Dakota produces a lot of durum, there’s a good chance the pasta on your plate started in the durum fields of North Dakota.

