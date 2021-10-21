October is here, which means “It’s Pasta Time!”
October is National Pasta Month and the North Dakota Wheat Commission will continue its tradition of recognizing the state’s dedicated durum producers and the associated durum milling and pasta manufacturing industries. To help celebrate Pasta Month and educate consumers on the importance of durum and pasta production, the Commission will be partnering with statewide media to provide durum and pasta facts and trivia. Participating newspapers will provide opportunities for readers and listeners to win a pasta prize package.
