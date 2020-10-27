For nearly three decades the North Dakota Wheat Commission has celebrated National Pasta Month in October as a way to recognize the state’s dedicated durum producers and the associated durum milling and pasta manufacturing industries. To help celebrate Pasta Month, the Commission will be partnering with statewide media to provide durum and pasta facts and trivia. The theme for Pasta Month this year is “You Can Rely on Pasta”. It was chosen because of what has played out in the real, everyday lives of consumers in the U.S. and worldwide for much of 2020, due to the social and economic disruptions caused by COVID-19. Pasta was a food choice that fit well in these challenging times, due to its versatility, nutritional qualities, affordability and reliability. As businesses, schools and restaurants closed, consumers were left to cook more at home than ever in recent times, often turning to comfort and staple foods, and pasta was a popular choice for many families.
TR Readers here is your chance to win a pasta prize package including a “You Can Rely on Pasta” t-shirt, tote and measuring spoon provided by the North Dakota Wheat Commission, pasta serving spoons from the U.S. Durum Growers Association and pasta from Dakota Growers Pasta Company and Philadelphia Macaroni.
Compete the National Pasta Month 2020 “You Can Rely on Pasta” word search you find in the Thursday, October 22nd Times-Record edition and return it to the Times-Record office, 146 NE 3rd St, Valley City, before 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 29th for a chance to win some great prizes to be given away. Winners will be announced in the Tuesday, November 3rd Times-Record.