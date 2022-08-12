Best of the Best 2022 Logo

Valley City Times-Record readers have the chance to vote on the Best of the Best in Barnes County by casting a vote for their favorite businesses, restaurants and individual workers in our area.

Questionnaires have been, or will publish, in the August 5th, 12th, 16th, 18th & 19th Times-Record editions. Readers are encouraged to show appreciation to the wonderful businesses and services in the area by filling out the questionnaire and dropping off the ballot at the Times-Record office before noon Monday, August 22, 2022.

