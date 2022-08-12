Valley City Times-Record readers have the chance to vote on the Best of the Best in Barnes County by casting a vote for their favorite businesses, restaurants and individual workers in our area.
Questionnaires have been, or will publish, in the August 5th, 12th, 16th, 18th & 19th Times-Record editions. Readers are encouraged to show appreciation to the wonderful businesses and services in the area by filling out the questionnaire and dropping off the ballot at the Times-Record office before noon Monday, August 22, 2022.
Times-Record Publisher, Tina Olson says: “This is our favorite project of the year! It is so nice for all of the community to highlight those businesses and individuals that go out of their way to give excellent customer service, delicious food and so much more. Be sure to pick up your ballot and vote, vote, vote!”
Olson continues: “Sharing the winners with individuals and businesses is the best. They get so excited to know that their friends and customers have picked them, the favorite of Barnes County.”
Completed entry forms can be dropped off at or sent to the Valley City Times-Record, 146 Third. St. NE, Valley City, postmarked by August 21st (if mailed).
The “Best of the Best” top finishers in each category will be announced in a very special celebration edition of the Times-Record in September 2022.
Readers are able to vote in as many different categories as they wish and can enter as often as they wish.
A complete list of categories can be found in the Times-Record editions on August 5th, 12th, 16th, 18th and 19th.
Olson adds, “We know the area businesses would appreciate your vote. It’s a great way to tell them how much you appreciate them and their staff.”
All the TR staff would also like to take a moment in thank all for their participation in this contest. We look forward to tallying up the votes and announcing the winners.
