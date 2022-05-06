Congratulations to our Times-Record Draw mom winners and thank you for sharing your masterpiece
drawings with our readers.
Happy Mother’s Day to all. We wish you a beautiful day filled with love
and happiness.
Winners please stop in the TR office, 146 3rd St. NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes.
Winners:
Jordyn King, age 12, 10-12 year old category winner
Mom: Staci King, Valley City
Kieran Devitt, age 6, 5-9 year old category winner
Mom: Brianna Devitt, Valley City
Tyson Jenrich, age 4, PreK-4 year old category winner
Mom: Jessica Jenrich, Valley City
Special thanks to our sponsors: Prairie Frame Shop, Central Avenue Pharmacy, Bong’s Bootery, Blush Boutique, Smith Lumber Company and Dakota Rose Floral.