Draw Mom 2022 Contest Winners

Congratulations to our Times-Record Draw mom winners and thank you for sharing your masterpiece

drawings with our readers.

Happy Mother’s Day to all. We wish you a beautiful day filled with love

and happiness.

Winners please stop in the TR office, 146 3rd St. NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes.

Winners:

Jordyn King, age 12, 10-12 year old category winner

Mom: Staci King, Valley City

Kieran Devitt, age 6, 5-9 year old category winner

Mom: Brianna Devitt, Valley City

Tyson Jenrich, age 4, PreK-4 year old category winner

Mom: Jessica Jenrich, Valley City

Special thanks to our sponsors: Prairie Frame Shop, Central Avenue Pharmacy, Bong’s Bootery, Blush Boutique, Smith Lumber Company and Dakota Rose Floral.

