The Times-Record is excited to announce the second phase of our 2023 Best of the Best Awards, a year long celebration of Barnes County businesses.
Our new digital contest format for 2023 has just finished and closed the first phase of nominations with voting phase now open and underway.
During this phase, readers can vote, once per day, for all of their favorite Barnes County businesses in various categories and subcategories by scanning the QR code on the top of page 1 or by visiting https://www.times-online.com/bestof2023/.
The voting period will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29. Not online, not a problem, the Times-Record wants to hear your vote as well. On page 11 of today’s Times-Record weekend edition (Sept. 15-17) you will find a manual fill in form that readers are encouraged to fill in and drop off at the TR office, 146 3rd St NE in Valley City, by Thursday, September 28th, 3:30 p.m.
Winners will be announced in The Times-Record and will be part of the digital directory of Barnes County businesses found on our site, www.times-online.com
The Times-Record asks all to support all of the businesses that make Valley City and all of Barnes County great places to live, work and play.
Please note this contest only includes Barnes County businesses.